Hema Malini Shares More Pics From Birthday Bash: 'Dharamji's Presence Throughout The Event Was A Blessing'

Hema Malini and Dharmendra. (Courtesy: HemaMalini)

Hema Malini, who had a gala celebration at her 75th birthday Monday night, treated her fans and followers to some new pictures from the party. In the first carousel post, there are glimpses of Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher who attended the party. Hema Malini was pictured with each of them separately. Hema Malini shared an extensive note as well. She wrote, "16/10/23 was indeed a diamond filled day in my life. Joined by friends, colleagues, family and my fans, the evening was memorable. Dharamji's presence throughout the event was a blessing. All my esteemed guests responded to my invitation in spite of their busy schedules and their presence made me so happy. Here are some photos of the evening." Take a look at the post here:

In the second carousel post, Hema Malini is joined by Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa-Shamita Shetty and their mother, Vidya Balan, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan. In one of the pics we can see, Esha Deol posing with Jaya Bachchan with her hands around her neck. Vidya Balan and Hema Malini also join them in the picture. Hema Malini wrote in the caption, "Some warm moments with friends." Take a look:

Hema Malinii's X (formerly known as Twitter) is full of pictures from her birthday bash. Take a look at some of the inside pictures here:

Salman Khan, Shatru, Jitu and Tushar, Anupam Kher were guests who attended the party pic.twitter.com/lU6A0Ac78q — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 17, 2023

With Rekha, Madhuri & Dr Nene pic.twitter.com/zzSGPgey2C — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 18, 2023

A glimpse of the cake cutting ceremony where Hema Malini was flanked by daughters Esha, Ahana and son-in-law Vaibhav.

Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji and Rekha posed together for the shutterbugs.

Esha Deol shared two pictures with her mother to wish her happy birthday. Esha wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday mamma Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer , honest politician & the list can just go on & on ... you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you."

Take a look at Esha's post here:

Hema Malini's film credits include hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl, among others.