Inside Pic Of Hema Malini And Dharmendra From Her Birthday Bash. Courtesy Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shared this image. (Courtesy: AnupamKher)

Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday in a grand way with friends, family and colleagues Monday night. Rekha, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji and many big names from the industry marked their presence at the party. For some unseen inside moments from the party, we have to see Anupam Kher's Instagram post. The veteran actor showed up at the party in a grey suit. He shared images with the birthday girl Hema Malini and Jackie Shroff. What caught our attention was a video in which Hema Malini can be seen performing to the song Tune O Rangeele on the stage. Hema Malini can be seen doing the signature step of the song and also singing the song while Dharmendra, seated in the audience, clapping. Tune O Rangeele is the song from Kudrat in which Hema Malini shared screen space with Rajesh Khanna. There are also snippets of Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjay Khan in the video. Anupam Kher also shared a reel in which Dharmendra, Hema Malini can be seen sitting side by side and enjoying the song Dream Girl played on the stage. Anupam also shared a reel in which he can be seen taking pictures of the paparazzi stationed over there.

Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, "Hema Malini ji is undoubtedly the most graceful and dignified lady in the Indian film Industry. I was in college when I first saw her shooting for Kudrat film. I was 24 then. After getting into films I was lucky to have worked with her in some movies. Yesterday was her 75th birthday. She hosted a party. It was one of the most enjoyable evenings. Full of music, fun and nostalgia. And even after so many years HemaJi has the same grace, dignity, magic and inner beauty! May God give her long, happy and healthy life. Hema ji ki jai ho (May Hemaji Win Always)!"

Take a look at Anupam Kher's post here:

Meet the birthday girl. Hema Malini wore a shimmery saree and looked stunning as ever. She completed her look with a small bindi and diamond jewelley. Hema Malini sported her brightest smile for the camera.

Jeetendra, son Tusshar Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan came to attend the party. Jeetendra opted for a black blazer over a high neck shirt while Rakesh Roshan added a dash of style with his blue shirt.

Here are some of the group pictures that stole the limelight. Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji and Rekha posed together for the shutterbugs.

Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol and Rekha were pictured together at the party.

Hema Malini's film credits include hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl, among others. She got married to Dharmendra in 1980.