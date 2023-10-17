Viral: Rekha Grooves To Kya Khoob Lagti Ho At Hema Malini's Birthday Bash

Rekha and Hema Malini at the party. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash was a starry affair that Mumbai witnessed Monday night. Actors across generations assembled under one roof to celebrate Bollywood's dream girl's birthday. Rekha, a dear friend of Hema Malini, also turned up at the party and grabbed the limelight with her charm, beauty and elegance. A video from the party is going viral in which Rekha can be seen grooving to the tunes of the song Kya Khoob Lagti Ho. Rekha can be seen matching steps, doing hand gestures while Hema Malini smiling and enjoying Rekha's adulation on the stage. Rekha can be seen showering love on Hema Malini by pinching her cheeks. For context, Kya Khoob Lagti Ho is a song from Dharmatma. Hema Malini and Rekha acted in the film alongside Feroz Khan, who also directed the film. The song was originally picturised on Hema Malini. Take a look at the video here shared on X:

The evergreen Rekha arrived at the party in her festive best. The Khubsoorat actor chose a crimson-coloured saree for the occasion. She accessorised her look with a matching potli, jhumkas and ruby lips. Take a look at the picture here:

Rekha was joined by Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Esha Deol at the party. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Coincidentally, Rekha and Hema Malini share their birthdays in the same month. On Rekha's birthday, Hema Malini shared an adorable post for her friend. Sharing throwback pictures, Hema Malini wrote in the caption, "It is a very special day, a very khaas day for me - my dear friend of so many years, Rekha's birthday today. Time to celebrate this gorgeous, beautiful, evergreen lady's birthday, though for her, time has stood still and she never ages. I wish you all the best that life has to offer, my dear friend, and may God bless you forever All my love." Take a look at the post here:

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. Hema Malini's film credits include hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl, among others.