At Hema Malini's Starry Birthday Party: Dharmendra, Rekha, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji And Others

Hema Malini at the cake cutting ceremony

It was a star-studded affair as Bollywood's Who's Who marked their presence in style at the 75th birthday bash of Hema Malini in Mumbai on Monday. The OG Dream Girl of Bollywood celebrated her birthday with family, friends and colleagues. Hema Malini was joined by husband Dharmendra, daughters Esha and Ahana Deol and son-in-law Vaibhav Vohra (Ahana's husband) at the party. Esha's husband Bharat Takhtani was MIA from the event. Hema Malini's decade-old friend Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan and wife Zarine Katrak, Rajkumaar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan showed up to the party in their festive finery. Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon attended the party as well.

Meet the birthday girl. Hema Malini wore a shimmery saree and looked stunning as ever. She completed her look with a small bindi and diamond jewelley. Hema Malini sported her brightest smile for the camera.

Hema Malini posed with daughters Esha and Ahana.

A glimpse of the cake cutting ceremony where Hema Malini was flanked by daughters Esha, Ahana and son-in-law Vaibhav.

Ahana was seen feeding her mother a piece of cake.

Dharmendra arrived at the party in a black suit.

The evergreen Rekha arrived at the party in her festive best. The Khubsoorat actor chose a crimson-coloured saree for the occasion. She accessorised her look with a matching potli, jhumkas and ruby lips. When Rekha was at the party, she made sure that all eyes were on her.

Jaya Bachchan also attended the party in style. She was pictured with Padmini Kolhapure. She teamed up her kurta with a pretty gajra.

Madhuri Dixit opted for a pink sequin saree. She was accompanied by husband Shriram Nene for the occasion.

Juhi Chawla opted for an embellished ensemble. She was pictured feeding Hema Malini a piece of birthday cake.

Salman Khan attended the party in a black suit. His swag on the red carpet was not to be missed.

Rani Mukerji looked gorgeous as ever in a turquoise-coloured saree.

Vidya Balan looked radiant in a violet saree. She posed with Rekha on the red carpet.

Raveena Tandon opted for a stylish ensemble.

Esha Deol wore a shimmery gown for the party.

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty attended the party.

Jeetendra, son Tusshar Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan came to attend the party. Jeetendra opted for a black blazer over a high neck shirt while Rakesh Roshan added a dash of style with his blue shirt.

Sanjay Khan and wife Zarine Katrak, dressed in their festive best, attended the party.

Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon were all smiles for the camera.

Director Subhash Ghai, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, lyricist Prasoon Joshi were also spotted at the party.

Jackie Shroff arrived at the party with his signature plant in hand.

Sonu Nigam also attended the party.

Black seemed to be the colour of the moment. Rajkumaar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana were pictured in black shirts at the party.

Here are some of the group pictures that stole the limelight. Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji and Rekha posed together for the shutterbugs.

Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol and Rekha were pictured together at the party.

Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa and Shamita Shetty and Esha gave a picture-perfect moment to capture for the shutterbugs.

Esha Deol shared two pictures with her mother to wish her happy birthday. Esha wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday mamma Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer , honest politician & the list can just go on & on ... you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you."

Take a look at Esha's post here:

Hema Malini's film credits include hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl, among others. She got married to Dharmendra in 1980