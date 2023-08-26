Will Hema Malini Kiss On-Screen Like Husband Dharmendra? Her Reply

Hema Malini and Dharmendra. (Courtesy: HemaMalini)

Months after Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres, the on-screen kiss between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi hasn't stopped initiating conversations. Earlier when asked about Dharmendra's kiss, Hema Malini said she didn't watch the movie and shared her reaction. Now, during her interview with India.com, the OG dream girl was asked whether she is comfortable kissing on-screen if given a chance. The actor, with a smile on her face, replied, "Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, why won't I do, will take this up) If it is nice, if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can."

Earlier, during her interview with Zoom, Hema Malini shared her reaction about Dharmendra's on-screen kiss. She said, "I have not seen it. I am sure people have loved him in the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera, all the time. He cannot live without it." She added, "Ghar mein bhi baithke, woh apni purani video dekhenge aur poochenge, 'Main kaisa lag raha hoon' (At home too, he looks back at his old videos and asks, how do I look)?"

Dharmendra spoke about the scene at the success bash of the movie and said, "Yeh toh mere baayen haath ka khel hai (this is such an easy task for me). Bohut maza aaya (had a great deal of fun)." He added, "Jab jab mauka milta hai, chhakka maar deta hoon (whenever I get an opportunity, I make full use of it)."

Hema Malini received an honorary doctorate degree from Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Sharing pictures from the event, Hema Malini wrote in the caption, "I was awarded an honorary Doctorate yday by the Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Present on the occasion were Shri. Rajendra Yadav, Hon'ble MoS, Dept of Higher Education, Govt of Rajasthan, HM, Shri. Kalraj Mishra Ji, Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Rajasthan Government, Dr. Dalveer Bhandari , Hon'ble Justice at the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, Professor Ramesh Chandra, Vice-Chancellor, Maharaja Soorajmal Brij University, Bharatpur."

Dharmendra married Hema Malini, a top film star of the time, in 1980. The actor has two daughters - Esha and Ahana - with Hema Malini.