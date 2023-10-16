When Dharmendra Had Begged Hema Malini To Not Marry Jeetendra

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: Enterta91384771)

Hema Malini and Dharmendra — the icons of Indian cinema — kept fans glued to the screens with their impeccable chemistry. They have co-starred in some memorable films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dillagi, The Burning Train and Dream Girl. Fans got super excited when Dharmendra, the heartthrob of the nation back then, got married to everyone's “Dream Girl” Hema Malini in 1980. While their love story may seem like an ultimate Bollywood fairytale romance, that wasn't the case. Dharmendra was already married and had four children. Dharmendra's marital status was a huge roadblock to their happily ever after. Hema Malini's parents were not in favour of her relationship with the actor.

A now-viral excerpt from the actress' biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, has shed light on this part of her life. As per the excerpt, Hema Malini's father V.S. Ramanujam Chakravarthy yelled at Dharmendra after he showed up at their doorstep, reported The Indian Express. “Why don't you get out of my daughter's life? You are a married man, you can't marry my daughter,” he was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, Hema Malini's parents had fixed her marriage with Jeetendra, but it didn't materialise. The Indian Express report added that Dharmendra had “begged” Hema Malini to not commit the “mistake” of marrying Jeetendra.

As per the report, Jeetendra had told one of his close friends, “I [Jeetendra] don't want to marry Hema [Malini]. I am not in love with her. She is not in love with me. But my family wants it, so I might as well. And she is such a good girl.” Jeetendra and Hema Malini have worked together in films like Jai Kaali, Dulhan, Waaris, Gehri Chaal, Kinara and Khusbhoo.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Hema Malini spoke about her equation with Jeetendra. The veteran actress said that she maintains a cordial relationship with him. "It happens in life. Never Keep anything in your heart. You have to just forgive and forget. Aage barte jana hai na life mein…[You need to move on in life].

Dharmendra and Hema Malini are parents to two daughters – Esha and Ahana Deol. Before venturing into films, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19. They are parents to four children together – Sunny, Bobby Vijeeta and Ajeeta.