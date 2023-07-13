Hema Malini On Jeetendra And Sanjeev Kumar: 'Forgive And Forget'

Hema Malini and Jeetendra. (Courtesy:Cinemaajkal)

Veteran actor Hema Malini has been in the headlines for the last couple of days as she opened up about her personal and professional life in a recent interview. Hema Malini also said in that very interview that she never holds grudges against anyone: neither for the producer who once rejected her after the shoot, nor for her co-star Jeetendra, with whom she was rumoured to have a romantic relationship. Hema Malini revisited the bygone days in an interview with Bharathi S Pradhan for Lehren Retro. The interviewer told Hema that the actor paid a visit to Sanjeev Kumar when he was in the hospital. The interviewer also added that Hema Malini maintains a cordial relationship with Jeetendra till date. Responding to these facts, Hema said, "It happens in life. Never Keep anything in your heart. You have to just forgive and forget. Aage barte jana hai na life mein... (You need to move on in life).

Hema Malini, the true dream girl of tinsel town, reportedly had many suitors from the industry. Sanjeev Kumar reportedly wanted to marry her at one point of time. But things didn't materialise in reality as Hema Malini was in love with Dharmendra. Jeetendra and Hema Malini's families reportedly wanted them to get married.

Jeetendra and Hema Malini acted together in films like Dulhan, Jai Kaali, Gehri Chaal, Waaris, Kinara, Khusbhoo to name a few. Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar featured in movies like Trishul, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, to name a few.