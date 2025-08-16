Malaika Arora Comments On The Possibility Of A Second Marriage: "I Am A Hardcore Romantic"

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998. 18 years later, they parted ways in 2017. Arbaaz Khan is now married to Sshura Khan, while Malaika dated Arjun Kapoor for a while; that relationship also fell through eventually.

In a recent interaction, Malaika shared her views on a second marriage.

What's Happening

Malaika was asked about giving love another chance and the idea of a second marriage after her split from Arbaaz Khan.

The model-actress told Pinkvilla, "Never say never. Like I said, I'm a hardcore romantic. I believe in love. I believe in all things about love. So, never say never."

Furthermore, she revealed the advice she would give her younger self, "I would have said, 'Take your time to get married.' I would have told my younger self that, definitely. It is (a huge commitment) and ladkiyaan pata nahi kya... itni jaldi shaadi karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Thoda bohot kaam karlo, thoda understand karlo life ki journey and then take that plunge- which I was... very young when I got married."

About Malaika And Arjun Kapoor's Breakup

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018. From vacations and casual outings, the latter pair often made the headlines. While neither of them addressed their split directly, Arjun confirmed his single status at Raj Thackeray's Diwali party.

At the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray, Arjun had said, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)," while interacting with the media.

In A Nutshell

