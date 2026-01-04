Inside Malaika Arora's Workout Routine Featuring Yoga, Strength Training And More

Malaika Arora is a true-blue fitness enthusiast. The actress's social media entries often reflect her commitment and dedication to regular workouts, eating nutritious meals and embracing mindful self-care practices. Safe to say, the 52-year-old is carrying the same philosophy into the new year as well. After all, 2026 should be all about consistency, balance and building sustainable habits that last beyond resolutions. Now, Malaika has treated her fans to a video on Instagram, offering viewers a peek into her "2026 goals".

In the video, Malaika Arora performs a range of exercises, showcasing impeccable grit and determination. The first workout she executes is walking lunges, followed by weighted Russian twists with a sit-up motion, headstands, Pilates, arm stretches, lateral jumps and standing side bends. The fitness icon also carries out mountain climbers, crunch variations, classic dumbbell twists and even displays remarkable agility with her yoga asanas. Her mantra for the New Year? "Train hard, protect peace, build wealth." Her side note read, "2026 goals: move your body, protect your peace."

Previously, Malaika Arora uploaded another Instagram reel in which she offered a closer glimpse into her workout regimen at a fitness studio. It was her infectious energy that had us screaming, 'You go girl!' "If your goal is a stronger core and sculpted glutes, these moves are a must!" she captioned the clip. Here are the physical activities that she performed.

Spot jogging: This exercise mimics the motion of running without actually moving forward. It has several health benefits, including effectively strengthening the heart, improving blood circulation and reducing the risk of heart disease. Spot jogging is also beneficial for burning calories.

Dumbbell goblet squats: These are a great lower-body exercise that targets multiple muscle groups. This squat variation is excellent for building the glutes, inner thighs and quadriceps, while encouraging a straighter back and better squat mechanics.

Dumbbell high knees: This is a high-intensity variation that adds muscle resistance and, in turn, increases the cardiovascular challenge.

Start 2026 by following Malaika Arora's footsteps and embracing a holistic lifestyle approach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.