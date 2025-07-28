Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama: "Moment Of Deep Honor And Gratitude"

​​Sunny Deol's latest Instagram post definitely deserves a moment of your attention. The actor shared a picture with Lhamo Thondup, the 14th Dalai Lama. The two met in the peaceful surroundings of Ladakh.

In the photo, the Dalai Lama is seen holding Sunny Deol's hand and touching it to his head. The star also shows his respect by bowing his head down.

In his caption, Sunny Deol wrote, “A moment of deep honor and gratitude. Met His Holiness, The Dalai Lama during my journey through the serene landscapes of Ladakh. His presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace. Truly unforgettable.”

What is Sunny Deol doing in Ladakh? Well, the actor is enjoying a trip to the mountains. And who is he with, you ask? None other than his son, Rajveer Deol.

In a video posted on Sunny Deol's Instagram handle, we see the father-son duo having the best time. They are driving through the mountains, spending quality time, playing basketball and taking peaceful walks in the hills.

“A Father-Son trip through the majestic Himalayas,” read the text attached to the post.

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also featured Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher in key roles.

Up next, the veteran actor has several projects lined up. He will be seen in Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan. The film also marks the acting comeback of Preity Zinta.

Sunny Deol is also part of Border 2, which stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

Additionally, Sunny Deol will play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 and Part 2. The film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.