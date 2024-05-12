To Rajveer Deol, Birthday Wishes From Dad Sunny, Uncle Bobby Deol And Others

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

Rajveer Deol, who made his big Bollywood debut last year alongside Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dhillon in Dono, rang in his 30th birthday on Sunday with lovely wishes from his dad Sunny, uncle Bobby and older brother Karan Deol. On Sunday, the Gadar star posted a bunch of images on his Instagram feed with the birthday boy. In the pictures, Sunny Deol can be seen loveingly embracing Rajveer. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my Beta, I love you." Rajveer's uncle and Animal star Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis below the post.

See what Sunny Deol posted:

Bobby Deol, who impressed fans and critics with his performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal last year, also wished the birthday boy on Sunday. He posted a picture with his nephew in which both can be seen twinning in black and wrote, "Happy birthday Rajveer beta love you."

Take a look Bobby Deol's post for his nephew:

Rajveer's older brother Karan Deol also left a birthday wish. H wrote, "Happy Birthday My little Brother , My Lil piece of my heart."

See what he posted:

Rajveer Deol's romantic drama Dono hit the theatres on October 5 last year. The film marked the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya and Paloma Dhillon.

Ahead of the release of his debut movie, Rajveer Deol, in his conversation with India Today, claimed that he isn't trying to be his dad (Sunny Deol), dada (Dharmendra), and chachas (Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol). He said, “The one thing that relaxed me was that I should not try to be my dad or my dada or chachas. Having an individual stamp on this industry takes its time, but I shouldn't be pressured by all the greats that have come from my family.”