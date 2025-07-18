Sunny Deol Explores Ladakh In Land Rover Defender Octa: Check Pics

Sunny Deol, the famous Bollywood actor and politician, is an avid traveller. Keen on taking road trips, the pictures of the actor's most recent trip to Ladakh were shared on social media. To make this trip even better, the journey has been completed using his recently bought Land Rover Defender Octa. This vehicle is an upgraded version of the luxury SUV with an improved powertrain, with relatively more power output compared to the standard version. More on that later.

Reports suggest that the recent road trip was taken after Sunny Deol shot for his upcoming movie Border 2. In the pictures, he can be seen standing in front of his Defender Octa parked on the Baralacha La, which is a mountain pass at an altitude of 16,040 feet. It seems like the actor drove the SUV himself to the mountain pass.

A few years ago, after acquiring his first Land Rover Defender 110, Sunny Deol embarked on a road trip to the mountains in North India. He even assessed the vehicle's capabilities by driving it off-road. The Defender 110 boasts a Fuji White finish, while the Octa features a matte grey/green color.

The Defender Octa is priced approximately at Rs 2.8 crore (ex-showroom). In comparison to the standard Defender, the Octa Edition One is equipped with upgraded front and rear bumpers, a larger grille, broader side wheel arches, new 20-inch alloy wheels, and a quad exhaust system.

The Defender Octa Edition One is powered by a powerful 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which includes mild-hybrid assistance. This engine generates 626 hp and delivers 750 Nm of peak torque. The power is transmitted to the wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

In addition to the two Defenders, Sunny Deol owns other vehicles such as the Range Rover Autobiography LWB, Volkswagen Tiguan, Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, and more.