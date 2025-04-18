'Jaat' Row Explained: Why Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda Are Facing Police Case

A case has been filed in Punjab against Bollywood actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Siingh, director Gopichand Malineni, and producer Naveen Yerneni over a scene in their newly-released film 'Jaat'. The FIR, filed by the Jalandhar police following protests by members of the Christian community over a scene in the movie, is registered under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

'Jaat' row explained

According to the complaint, one of the scenes in the film has "deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the entire Christian community".

The 'controversial' scene shows Randeep Hooda's character standing under a crucifix inside a church, right above the holy pulpit, as people are praying. The shot reportedly includes scenes of intimidation and unruly behavior, which has angered Christian leaders and religious communities. They alleged that disrespect was shown towards Jesus Christ and the scene is a part of a purposeful effort to defame the Christian faith.

"The director, writer, and producer deliberately released this film during the holy month of Good Friday and Easter so that the Christians get angry and riots break out in the entire country and unrest is spread," the complainant alleged.

The community has reportedly demanded a ban on the film and legal action against the film's cast and crew under laws that protect religious sentiments. They have also reportedly given a two-day deadline with a warning that they will protest if no steps are taken.

'Jaat' film

'Jaat', Sunny Deol's latest action film - released on April 10 - features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, with a supporting cast that includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. The film also marked the Hindi directorial debut of director Gopichand Malineni, known for Telugu films like "Don Seenu", "Bodyguard", and "Veera Simha Reddy".

The movie has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory and was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The action film has been doing a good business at the box office. It earned over Rs 32 crore at the box office in its first weekend.

On Thursday, Mr Deol confirmed that he will be returning to the big screen with a new mission in "Jaat 2." So far, the only confirmed cast member is Mr Deol himself. No other names have been announced yet.