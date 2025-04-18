'Jaat' Movie Sparks Row, FIR Against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda In Punjab

A case has been registered against Bollywood actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh for hurting religious sentiments with a scene in their newly-released film 'Jaat'.

The case was filed by the Jalandhar police on Thursday under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It was also registered against Jaat's director, Gopichand Malineni, and its producers.

One of the scenes in the film, which was released on April 10, has "deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the entire Christian community", the complainant said.

He alleged that disrespect was shown towards Jesus Christ.

"The director, writer and producer deliberately released this film during the holy month of Good Friday and Easter so that the Christians get angry and riots break out in the entire country and unrest is spread," the complainant alleged.

Sunny Deol's latest action film, 'Jaat', features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, with a supporting cast that includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, and Jagapathi Babu.

It also marked the Hindi directorial debut of Mr Malineni, known for Telugu films like "Don Seenu", "Bodyguard", and "Veera Simha Reddy".

The movie has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory and was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It earned over Rs 32 crore at the box office in its first weekend.

On Thursday, Mr Deol confirmed that he will be returning to the big screen with 'Jaat 2'.