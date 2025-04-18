<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark

Sunny Deol's Jaat is having its fair share of ups and downs at the box office. On Day 8, the Gopichand Malineni directorial earned ₹4 crore, as per Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the action-packed entertainer stands at ₹61.5 crore.

On its second Thursday, Jaat recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.66%. Breaking it down – morning shows had 5.51%, afternoon shows saw 10.09%, evening shows clocked 10.11% and night shows peaked at 16.94%.

On Thursday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting Jaat's one-week box office collection.

He wrote, “#Jaat inches closer to the ₹ 60 cr mark – a respectable total for a standalone film... Its biggest strength lies in the strong performance across mass circuits, which should continue to drive its business in Weekend 2 as well.”

Mentioning the figures, the trade analyst added, “#Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.95 cr, Sun 14.05 cr, Mon 7.30 cr, Tue 6 cr, Wed 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 57.97 cr.”

While Jaat is getting a lukewarm response at the box office, the makers are not slowing down — they have already announced the second instalment of the franchise. On Thursday, Sunny Deol took to his social media to officially announce Jaat 2.

"#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2," read the text attached to Sunny's Instagram post.

Jaat narrates the story of a coastal village in Andhra Pradesh, where people are terrified of the ruthless criminal Ranatunga (played by Randeep Hooda). But everything changes when a mysterious outsider, Jaat (Sunny Deol), rolls into town. With no fear, Jaat takes it upon himself to stand up to Ranatunga and give the villagers the hope they have been waiting for.