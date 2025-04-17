<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Next Stop For Sunny Deol's Film Is Rs 60 Crore

Jaat's one-week box office report card is here. Sunny Deol's action drama saw a slight dip in its performance on its first Wednesday.

On day 7, Jaat collected Rs 4 crore in the domestic market, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 10.26% Hindi occupancy on April 16. With this, Jaat's total collection now stands at Rs 57.5 crore, the report added.

On Wednesday, Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh shared Jaat's day 6 box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Tuesday was most crucial – and #Jaat has passed the test... Despite being a working day, the film continued to maintain a solid grip in mass circuits and is on track to close its *extended* Week 1 at around ₹ 61 cr [+/-]."

Mentioning the upcoming Good Friday holiday, he added, "With the upcoming holiday on Friday [#GoodFriday], another spike in footfalls – especially at single screens – is very much on the cards. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.95 cr, Sun 14.05 cr, Mon 7.30 cr, Tue 6 cr. Total: ₹ 53.92 cr."

Tuesday was most crucial – and #Jaat has passed the test... Despite being a working day, the film continued to maintain a solid grip in mass circuits and is on track to close its *extended* Week 1 at around ₹ 61 cr [+/-].



With the upcoming holiday on Friday [#GoodFriday],… pic.twitter.com/yWmEojlyWr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2025

Set in a remote coastal village in Andhra Pradesh, Jaat narrates the story of a brutal criminal named Ranatunga (played by Randeep Hooda), who rules the place with fear. Things take a turn when an outsider Jaat, played by Sunny Deol, enters the scene and decides to take him on. What follows is an intense showdown between Ranatunga and Jaat to restore peace and order in the troubled village.

The film's supporting cast includes Saiyami Kher as SI Vijaya Lakshmi, Regina Cassandra as Bharathi, Vineet Kumar Singh as Somulu, Prashant Bajaj as Sandy and Jagapathi Babu as CBI Officer Sathya Murthy.

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.