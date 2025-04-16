<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Sunny Deol's Jaat has officially crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. On day 6, the high-octane action-thriller collected ₹6 crore, as per a Sacnilk report. With this, the film's total domestic collection now stands at ₹53.5 crore.

Jaat saw a steady turnout on Tuesday, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.55%. Morning shows recorded 8.13%, afternoon shows drew in 18.01%, evening shows hit 20.50%, while night shows peaked at 31.56%.

On Tuesday, Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the day 5 box office numbers of Jaat. He wrote, “The partial holiday on Monday [#AmbedkarJayanti] gave #Jaat yet another opportunity to strengthen its position, pushing the film closer to the ₹ 50 cr mark. All eyes are now on the crucial Tuesday [working day] – it's a wait-and-watch situation at the moment.”

Mentioning the upcoming competition for Jaat, Taran Adarsh noted that the film will face fresh rivalry from Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 this Friday. However, he added a positive twist, saying, “ This Friday, #Jaat faces fresh competition from #KesariChapter2... However, the silver lining is that both films cater to entirely different genres, which may allow them to coexist. Additionally, the #GoodFriday holiday is expected to give #Jaat another boost, particularly in single screens and mass-dominated circuits.”

Highlighting the figures, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.95 cr, Sun 14.05 cr, Mon 7.30 cr. Total: ₹ 47.92 cr.”

Jaat unfolds in a quiet coastal village in Andhra Pradesh, where fear runs deep under the reign of a ruthless criminal, Ranatunga — portrayed by Randeep Hooda. But everything changes when a mysterious outsider, Jaat (played by Sunny Deol), steps in. Determined to challenge Ranatunga's grip over the villagers, Jaat becomes the unlikely beacon of hope.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also features Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Jagapathi Babu and Zarina Wahab in key roles.