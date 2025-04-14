<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i>: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan And Ananya Panday Visit Golden Temple. See Pic

Kesari Chapter 2 actors Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday to offer prayers.

Akshay shared a photo from the visit on Instagram. The caption read, "Sir jhukaya, sukun paya (Head bowed, found peace)."

In the picture, the three actors are seen with folded hands, standing in front of the sacred shrine. Ananya also shared a photo from the visit and wrote, "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh #KesariChapter2."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ???? (@ananyapanday)

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar, Kesari 2 will release in theatres on April 18. The film stars Akshay Kumar as legendary lawyer C. Sankaran Nair and will explore the untold story behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The incident, which occurred on April 13, 1919, during the festival of Baisakhi in Amritsar, is considered one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history.

Thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr. Satyapal and Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew.

British officer Brigadier General Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to open fire on the unarmed crowd without warning.

According to the Ministry of Culture, 1,650 rounds were fired, and the shooting stopped only when the ammunition ran out. While British records stated 291 people died, Indian estimates suggest over 500 casualties.

Kesari 2 follows the 2019 film Kesari, which depicted the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen. The first film starred Parineeti Chopra in a key role.

