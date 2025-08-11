After Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana To Play Iconic Prem In A Sooraj Barjatya Film

Sooraj Barjatya has found his new male lead to play the iconic role of Prem in his upcoming family drama. The actor is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana. The claim does not come from us, but from the filmmaker himself.

FYI: A majority of Sooraj Barjatya's movies are synonymous with the character Prem, usually played by Salman Khan. Notably, some of them, including Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, are blockbuster hits.

However, it was Sooraj Barjatya's 2006 romantic drama Vivaah that portrayed Shahid Kapoor essaying the role of Prem. Amrita Rao was also a part of the cast. Now, the popular role has been given to Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sooraj Barjatya, in a conversation with PTI, revealed, “We're shooting the film with them (Ayushmann and Sharvari) in Mumbai; it's a story set in Mumbai. He's a dedicated and fine actor. It's all about getting the right story, and making it look real and making it with the right cast. Besides them, we've more people in the cast, like how we have it in all my films.”

He added, “I've had this nervousness before the shoot of every film. This has been there even when I made my first film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. It's still the same. As a creator, it's not about how much box office it will do, it's about whether you're able to connect or not, with that thought or scene."

On a concluding note, the 64-year-old said, “For me, whether it's a film or a show, everyone should feel that the world that I'm creating is honest; it should not look fake, like everyone should feel that this is how my house is. That's my biggest challenge. I want to make what I know. It's important to make every kind of film, but it's important to make family films.”

In other news, Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for the horror drama Thama, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is a part of Maddock's horror universe.