OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat</i>, And More

A fresh wave of entertaining content is coming your way this week. From the big screen to OTT platforms, audiences can look forward to an array of thrilling releases. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma will take you to a mystical world, Nobody Wants This Season 2, starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, will tug at your heartstrings. With a mix of genres, themes and characters, the new releases are poised to resonate with every kind of audience. Let's take a look at the top 10 OTT and film releases of the week.

Baaghi 4 (October 17) - Prime Video

After a lukewarm theatrical run, Baaghi 4 is set to debut on OTT this week. The film features Tiger Shroff as Ronnie, who is recruited by a covert international agency to take down a global terror network. The plot features large-scale action blended with Ronnie's internal emotional struggles.

Greater Kalesh (October 17) - Netflix

The film follows the story of Twinkle Handa, who comes home for Diwali hoping to surprise her family. However, she soon discovers that the real surprises are waiting for her at home. A series of chaotic events, including arguments, long-held secrets, and the potential loss of their family home, forces the Handas to confront what truly holds their family together.

Good News (October 17) - Netflix

The South Korean action-thriller is a satirical take on the 1970 hijacking of Japan Airlines Flight 351. After the passenger plane is hijacked by a communist group, a secret operation is launched to ensure the plane lands in Seoul instead of Pyongyang. A mysterious fixer known as "Nobody" must outwit the hijackers and navigate the complexities of international politics to bring the plane down safely.

Turn of the Tide Season 2 - (October 17) - Netflix

The new season picks up three months after the events of the first season, as the protagonist Eduardo returns to a vastly changed Rabo de Peixe. The drugs he hid are now controlled by an unexpected new enemy, triggering a series of events that will test Eduardo and his friends' loyalties.

She Walks in Darkness - (October 17) - Netflix

Set in the 1990s and 2000s, the story follows a young Civil Guard officer who spends over a decade infiltrating the ETA. Her mission is to locate the terrorist group's hidden weapons caches in southern France.

Dude (October 17) - Theatres

The film follows the life of Agan (Pradeep Ranganathan) and his childhood friend Kural (Mamitha Baiju). Having been a part of each other's lives since childhood, their relationship is tested by challenges as they enter a new phase of life. The story explores themes of unrequited love, self-discovery and personal growth.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (October 20) - Jio Hotstar

The superhero story is grounded in Kerala folklore, where Kalyani Priyadarshan stars as Chandra, a mysterious woman with supernatural abilities who arrives in Bengaluru. She is drawn into a conflict with a powerful organ trafficking ring and a corrupt police inspector, forcing her to embrace her hidden powers.

Thamma (October 21) - Theatres

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is described as a "bloody love story" centered around the world of vampires. Its trailer hints at a mix of romance, horror, and comedy as the story shifts from a destined love to a tale of pain, hatred and betrayal.

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat (October 21) - Theatres

The film tells a poignant story of love, passion, and heartbreak. Harshvardhan Rane's character, Vikramaditya, falls deeply in love with Sonam Bajwa's character, Adaa. However, as his obsession grows, Adaa's feelings remain a mystery, causing a rift in their relationship.

Nobody Wants This S2 (October 23) - Netflix

The new season follows Joanne and Noah as they deal with the aftermath of his big romantic gesture at the end of season 1. The series explores the consequences of Noah's decision to prioritise their relationship over his religious career.