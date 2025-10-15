Days After Engagement, Rashmika Mandanna Says "Bye To Desserts" To Kick Off <i>Thamma</i> Promotions

Rashmika Mandanna has officially begun the promotional campaign for her upcoming film, Thamma. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Recently Engaged Rashmika Mandanna Begins Thamma Promotions

The actress shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The video featured Rashmika Mandanna scrolling through her pictures with an annoyed expression on her face.

In the caption, she wrote, "It's time to finally share this journey with you.. promotions have begun!! (Teary-eyed and red heart emoji #Thamma...I'm sooo excited and a little nervous (not gonna lie hehe) (Grinning Face with Sweat Emoji) But mostly.. I just can't wait to meet you guys, see your smiles, and feel all the love in person again (Heart Hands and sparkle emoji) Let's do thisss!!"

Rashmika further revealed she has given up her beloved desserts for the time being. "Alsooo… the time when we say bye to desserts and all things yum begins. (Why do good things come with so much self-control)," she added.

All About Thamma

Last month, the makers released the much-awaited trailer of the horror comedy Thamma. The trailer introduces a bloody love story set in a mystical world, where supernatural forces and prophecies threaten to keep the destined lovers apart.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a vampire tasked with protecting Earth and humanity, but rebels against his purpose, choosing instead to create more vampires and feast on human blood. Ayushmann Khurrana's character becomes a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika.

How Ayushmann's character navigates his path alongside his clueless parents, played by Paresh Rawal and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, while fighting it out with Nawazuddin, appears to form the main plot of Thamma. The trailer showcases a mix of horror, comedy, and romance, with notable cameos from Varun Dhawan as a werewolf and Nora Fatehi in a sizzling song.

Thamma is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Stree director Amar Kaushik. The film is set to release on October 21 as part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

