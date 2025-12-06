The Making Of <i>Welcome</i>: How Anees Bazmee's "Accidental Comedy" Became India's Greatest Meme Factory And A Cult Classic

Do you find it weird that numerous Indian millennials can blank on birthdays or passwords but instantly recall "Aloo le lo, kaanda le lo," "Meri ek taang nakli hai," or "Control Uday, control"? Much like RDX's iconic "Abhi hum zinda hain," these lines and crazy characters refuse to fade, just like the film they came from.

Anees Bazmee's Welcome swaggered into cinemas in December 2007. A pure Bollywood masala film with no agenda, no moral compass, and absolutely no shame about its own madness. It should've been forgettable, but it became a cult classic instead.

Nearly 20 years later, its delirious energy and unhinged characters have kept it alive as a meme machine, ensuring its steady presence in millennial pop culture. Over the years, I've seen serious film snobs admitting, in hushed tones, that they're Welcome fans.

Welcome wasn't even meant to be a comedy.

Loosely inspired by Hugh Grant's Mickey Blue Eyes, Anees Bazmee took the concept and dialled it up to pure madcap chaos. Welcome felt like hopping into a speeding car and hoping it lands on all four wheels. But here's the twist, Welcome wasn't even meant to be a comedy.

Akshay Kumar had seen Bazmee's romantic hit Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998) and approached him to plan another love story. As Bazmee began developing the romantic plot, he introduced a twist: the heroine's brother would turn out to be a don. From there, the story gradually expanded, giving rise to larger-than-life characters like Uday Bhai, Majnu Bhai, and their formidable boss, RDX. By the time Bazmee finished the script, it wasn't an Akshay-Katrina romantic film but an outrageous, multistarrer comedy.

The Casting Of Mad Names And Maddest Characters

The core idea was simple. Akshay and Katrina fall in love and want to get married. Enter the hero's uncle, the perpetually anxious Dr Ghungroo (Paresh Rawal), determined to marry Akshay into a picture-perfect, trouble-free family. Only snag? Katrina's household is a full-blown playground of gangsters, crime, and utter chaos. Akshay loved the idea and agreed to headline a multistarrer, sharing the screen with an ensemble of larger-than-life characters.

A self-confessed Nana Patekar fan, Bazmee knew there was no one else for Uday Shetty. But convincing Nana wasn't going to be easy. Known for his intense, no-nonsense roles, Nana baulked at the idea of a madcap Bazmee comedy and reportedly told him, "Swear on your mother you really think I should do this?" Undeterred, Bazmee narrated the entire script, and Nana was completely blown away.

Anil Kapoor didn't exist in the original script, but having worked with him on his previous blockbuster, No Entry (2005), Bazmee was determined to include him. Thus was born Don Majnu Bhai, Uday's loyal sidekick and comic partner-in-crime. Then came the fabulous casting of veteran Feroz Khan as their imposing gangster boss, RDX. Paresh Rawal was the hero's perpetually frazzled uncle, Ghungroo. What makes these characters unforgettable isn't just the performances; their absurd names take the madness up a notch.

Majnu, Ghungroo, RDX, each name was meticulously chosen, debating hundreds of options. There was even a backstory for Majnu Bhai. He got his name because his first crime was literally a crime of love, and the underworld never let him forget it.

Chaos In Action

Welcome kicks off with sweet, sensitive Rajiv (Akshay Kumar) falling for the gorgeous Sanjana (Katrina Kaif). Rajiv's family has only one mission in life: to find him the most sanskaari bride alive. But Sanjana's family is a 'criminal family'led by her older brother, don Uday Shetty (Nana Patekar) and his bumbling sidekick Majnu (Anil Kapoor).

Uday Bhai rants, "Bhagwan ka diya sab kuch hai - daulat, shohrat, izzat..." except a "shareef" groom for his sister.

When one groom rejects the proposal, a sidekick with a plastered leg dramatically says, "Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka famous player tha," confessing that Uday once scared the sport out of him.

Majnu tries to fix the match by threatening Ghungroo (Paresh Rawal) over the phone, only to be roasted mercilessly. Uday's chai-time laugh at Majnu's humiliation later becomes a viral meme template.

And when a random character gets beaten up for no reason, he delivers cinema's most innocent protest, "Mujhe kyun toda?"

The first half is a nonstop fever dream of misunderstandings, near-death escapes, and funny gags. Majnu's loyal sidekick proudly declares, "Humare bhai ko koi choo bhi nahi sakta." Akshay touches him once and deadpans, "Lo, choo diya," leaving everyone madly amused.