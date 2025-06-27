Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Payal Kapadia Invited To Join The Oscars' Class Of 2025

Actors Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Cannes Grand Prix winning-filmmaker Payal Kapadia are among the 534 artists and executives to have been invited this year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

The Los Angeles-based Academy, which conducts the Oscar Awards, announced the 'Oscars' Class of 2025' on Thursday night.

While Kamal Haasan (Vikram, Nayakan) and Ayushmaan Khurrana (Article 15, Andhadhun) have been invited to join the Actors' Branch, Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light, the Winner of Cannes Grand Prix 2024; A Night of Knowing Nothing) has received an invitation from the Writers' Branch.

"We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy" said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. "Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community," she said in a statement.

According to the official website of the Academy, the membership process for its 19 branches and one membership classification is conducted by sponsorship, not application.

"Except for Associates, candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch or category to which the candidate seeks admission. In addition, Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership in the year in which they are nominated and do not require sponsors," the organisation stated.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority. Of the 2025 invited class, 41% are women, 45% belong to underrepresented communities, and 55% are from 60 countries and territories outside the United States, added the Academy.

There are 91 Oscar nominees, including 26 winners, and three Scientific and Technical Award winners among the invitees, it said.