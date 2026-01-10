Amid <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Demands "Reasoned Justification" For Every Cut

Jana Nayagan, touted to be Vijay's final film before he transitions full-time into politics, was originally scheduled for release on January 9. The Madras High Court on Friday (January 10) stayed the single judge order, which had directed the Censor Board to grant a UA certificate to the film. Now, the film's release has been postponed to January 21. Kamal Haasan has taken a strong stand against the certification process, demanding "reasoned justification" for every edit. He reiterated that cinema lovers deserve "openness and respect."

Kamal Haasan's Note

Sharing an official note addressing the certification processes, Kamal Haasan wrote, "India's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy."

He added, "When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect."

For Art, For Artists, For the Constitution pic.twitter.com/sOrlOOLFtv — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 10, 2026

"This is also a moment for the entire film industry to unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue with government institutions. Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people," said Kamal Haasan.

About The Jana Nayagan Censor-Court Row

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has no release date until January 21, as the Madras High Court posted the case for after the Pongal holidays, following a hearing on Friday (January 10).

On Friday morning, the Madras High Court ordered the Censor Board to issue a UA certificate once the filmmakers made the required modifications. The court also pulled up the board for entertaining such complaints against the film, calling it a "dangerous trend."

Soon after the Madras High Court verdict on the certificate, the Censor Board appealed against the order and sought an urgent hearing later that day. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the Jana Nayagan producers, while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) AR L Sundaresan argued on behalf of the Censor Board.

Sundaresan argued that the Censor Board had no opportunity to file a counter-affidavit regarding the certification order. He further argued that the production house's petition did not challenge the Censor Board Chairman's decision to refer the film to a Revising Committee, yet the judge quashed that decision.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice questioned how a single judge could issue such an order without allowing the Censor Board to file a counter-affidavit.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, also appearing for the Censor Board, argued that the body has the right to refer the film to the Revising Committee.

Then, Mukul Rohatgi questioned how a member of the Examining Committee could file a complaint against the film.

The Chief Justice further raised concerns about the producer pressuring the court to grant certification. He said the producer should have waited for the certificate before announcing the release date.

The Jana Nayagan team and their legal counsel are currently discussing approaching the Supreme Court.

The Censor Board had earlier argued that Jana Nayagan features emblems related to the armed forces, which it claimed should be examined by experts.

Jana Nayagan was poised for a worldwide coordinated release on January 9, with screenings across the US, the UK, Malaysia, and Canada.

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan Producer Breaks Silence On "Emotional" Censor-Court Row: "Thalapathy Vijay Deserves The Farewell He Has Earned"