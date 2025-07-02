Vishal Bhardwaj Confirms Disha Patani's Cameo In Upcoming Film With Shahid Kapoor: "Specially Written For Her"

Vishal Bhardwaj's next is an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 5, 2025. The filmmaker took to Instagram today to announce that Disha Patani has been locked in for a cameo in the film.

What's Happening

Vishal Bhardwaj took to his Instagram to announce that Disha Patani is all set for a cameo opposite Shahid Kapoor in his upcoming film.

Sharing a black and white picture with Disha Patani, the director wrote, "Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor."

What We Know So Far

According to Pinkvilla, not one but two dance numbers are in the making where Disha Patani and Shahid Kapoor will be seen impressing the audience with their dance moves.

Sources told Pinkvilla, "Both songs have the moves and the beats that Shahid's songs are known to have. The appeal of both is completely different, but the wide mass appeal that comes standard with every Shahid song is common to both numbers."

They further added, "Shahid and Disha will be together for a song for the very first time ever. Fans are in for a visual treat. They're bringing serious style and energy to both tracks."

Work

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's last release was Deva with Pooja Hegde. Disha Patani was seen in Yodha in 2024.

In A Nutshell

Disha Patani is set to impress the masses yet again as she does a dance number with Shahid Kapoor for the first time. The untitled Vishal Bhardwaj film had a cameo written especially for her, as the filmmaker shared on Instagram earlier today.

