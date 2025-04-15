<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: First Monday Result Of Sunny Deol's Film

Jaat, led by Sunny Deol, released in theatres on April 10. After a good opening weekend, the film witnessed a dip in its box office numbers.

Jaat minted Rs 7.5 crore on its first Monday in theatres, reported Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 16.26% Hindi occupancy on April 14. Taking the day 5 figures into account, Jaat's total box office collection now stands at Rs 47.75 crore, the report added.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared Jaat's opening weekend box office figures on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "SUPER SUNDAY... #Jaat posted its highest *single-day* collections on Sunday, recovering lost ground and closing its *extended weekend* [Thursday to Sunday] with a total of over Rs 40 crore."

He added, “Jaat performed strongest at single screens across mass circuits – Sunday's business was terrific... Major multiplex chains were slow to pick up between Thursday and Saturday; otherwise, the weekend numbers would have been stronger.”

Talking about Jaat's Monday collection, Taran wrote, "With Monday being a holiday [#AmbedkarJayanti], #Jaat is expected to maintain its momentum before settling into regular weekday trends from Tuesday onward. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.95 cr, Sun 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 40.62 cr."

SUPER SUNDAY... #Jaat posted its highest *single-day* collections on Sunday, recovering lost ground and closing its *extended weekend* [Thursday to Sunday] with a total of over ₹40 crore.#Jaat performed strongest at single screens across mass circuits – Sunday's business was… pic.twitter.com/Nh59R2HS3g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2025

Set against the backdrop of a remote coastal village in Andhra Pradesh, Jaat revolves around a ruthless criminal, Varadaraja Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda's character), who rules the place with the people living in fear. Things take a turn for the better when a stranger, Jaat (played by Sunny Deol), embarks on a mission to restore peace and order in the village.

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also features Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Bajaj and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.