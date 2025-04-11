<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection day 1: Sunny Deol's Film Lags Behind Salman Khan's <i>Sikandar</i>, Mints Rs 9.5 Crore

Jaat finally hit cinema screens on April 10. Headlined by Sunny Deol, the movie made a strong impact at the box office on its opening day. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action thriller collected ₹9.5 crore on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 14.28% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. However, the film couldn't beat the opening day collection of Salman Khan's Sikandar. The film, which is struggling at the box office, raked in Rs 26 crore on day one.

Jaat features Sunny Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh and Randeep Hooda as Ranatunga.

Ahead of the film's release, Randeep Hooda shared that he has always been a huge fan of Sunny Deol.

The actor shared, "I still remember that we used to have his posters in our cupboards stuck with toothpaste during school days and get inspired."

"I have always been a huge fan of Sunny Deol. Growing up, we admired his powerful screen presence, his intensity, and his physique. I still remember us having his posters in our school hostel cupboards, looking at them and getting inspired to lift weights and doing push ups," Randeep Hooda added.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Jaat 2 out of 5 stars.

He wrote, “Jaat is much ado about a couple of uneaten idlis and an upset man in quest of an apology until bigger issues - the discovery of thorium in coastal Andhra Pradesh, the displacement of villagers who have lived there for centuries, and the corruption of politicians and policemen all too willing to play into the hands of international conspirators.” Click here to read the full review.

Jaat also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The film has been jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.