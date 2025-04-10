Sunny Deol Reacts To Fawad Khan's Return To Bollywood Amid Controversy: "Let There Be..."

Sunny Deol has responded to Pakistani artiste Fawad Khan's comeback to the Hindi film industry with Abir Gulaal in a conversation with HT City. Sunny Deol said he doesn't mind Pakistani actors getting work in India.

Known for his cross-border patriotic films like Border and Gadar, Sunny Deol was asked by HT City if he supports Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood, which raised eyebrows once again after the teaser of his film Abir Gulaal released. Abir Gulaal is slated for a theatrical release on May 9.

"See, I wouldn't like to go on to the political side because that's where things start getting messy. We are actors; we work for everyone all over the world. Even if somebody is watching or not, we are for everyone. So, aisi koi baat nahi hain (nothing like that). The more the way the world has become, we should stay global and let there be more countries; that's the way it should be," said Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol's statement comes after Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said it would oppose the release of Abir Gulaal featuring Fawad Khan on April 2.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi (Chalti Rahe Zindagi), the film is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. Fawad Khan has been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in the film.

In 2016, an unofficial ban on Pakistani artistes in India took place, prompted by political disputes. In 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition to officially ban them. However, the tension regarding Pakistani actors working in India refuses to die.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat (2014) alongside Sonam Kapoor. He acted in a prominent role in Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons (2016). He also made a cameo appearance in Karan Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil the same year.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Jaat is releasing in theatres today.