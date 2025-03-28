Randeep Hooda On Being A Fan Of Sunny Deol: "We Had Posters Of Him In Our School Hostel Cupboards"

Randeep Hooda is all set to impress the masses once again, as he plays the villain Ranatunga in Jaat, alongside Sunny Deol.

After the stupendous success of Gadar 2, all eyes are on Sunny Deol's next action entertainer. Gadar 2 also had Ameesha Patel in the lead.

During the promotions of Jaat, Randeep Hooda revealed how he has always been a huge fan of Sunny Deol.

Randeep shared, "I still remember that we used to have his posters in our cupboards stuck with toothpaste during school days and get inspired."

He added, "I have always been a huge fan of Sunny Deol. Growing up, we admired his powerful screen presence, his intensity, and his physique. I still remember us having his posters in our school hostel cupboards, looking at them and getting inspired to lift weights and doing push ups."

Randeep further elaborated how the one thing that convinced him to play this macho-action star he is in this film, was the fact that he was facing the legend himself in this genre, Sunny Deol.

He added that it is an actor's dream to match up to Sunny Deol's energy and charisma on screen, and that this opportunity to act with him is both an honour and a challenge.

The trailer of Jaat has already given the audience, a glimpse of what to expect from Randeep Hooda's never-seen-before avatar. Jaat is being touted to be one of the most awaited cinematic clashes.

Jaat is set to release in theatres on April 10, 2025.