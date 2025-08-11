Orry Says It Was Fun "Being Gay" Till 30, Asks For A Match In A Tongue-In-Cheek Post

Social media star Orhan Awatramani, better known by his nickname Orry, may be living life king size in the public eye hanging out with a string of film celebrities but turning a year older also hits him the way it does to any other mortal being.

Orry shared a fun post on Instagram in which he asked people to send him matches as "it's time for a wife and kids", even though "being gay till 30" was fun.

The influencer, who turned 30 on August 2, captioned his post as "Koi rishta bhejo (Someone send some matches)". In a hilarious spin, he set Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's title song as the background music.

As for the post, Orry shared a reel in which he is seen drinking champagne directly from the bottle as he tries to reason with his inner self that he indeed had hit his 30s.

"Thank you everyone. Being gay was absolutely fun but now I am 30 and it's time for a wife and kids," read the text in the reel.

In 2023, Orry schooled a troll on Instagram who called him "trans", also saying, "Why no one bans this idiot on social media". In his response, he had said, "I am a man myself, but your ignorant, condescending remarks, and the tone you are using to put down a whole community of people is utterly disgusting. Shame on you, it's because of dirty minded people like you that faith in humanity is lost".

Whether it was his way of teasing fans and followers about his sexual orientation or simply thanking people for their wishes on his 30th birthday, the Internet is having a good laugh about this tongue-in-cheek video.

