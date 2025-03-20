Kim Sharma On The Rapid Rise Of Orry: "He Is One Of The Most Successful Social Experiments"

Kim Sharma gained popularity after her role in Mohabbatein. She played the role of Sanjana, Jugal Hansraj's onscreen love interest. The film also had Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles.

Recently in conversation with Kunickaa Sadanand on her YouTube channel, Kim addressed all the questions and curiosity surrounding who Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is.

Orry as the internet knows him, started gaining massive popularity in 2023, particularly after his appearance in Big Boss 17. Social media was also flooded with his pictures, posing with a slew of A-lister Bollywood stars at numerous high-profile events.

Reacting to the same, Kim shared how building such a profile for Orry was a strategic move. It worked as the audience grew increasingly curious to know who he was, and what his profession is.

Kim told Kunickaa, "We never really answer questions around him. I would say he is one of the most successful social experiments that have occurred in recent times. He is an extremely cerebral person. He is very intelligent, and targeted. He is also a new generation, so the evolution has kicked in. He is an elevated being in an already elevated generation. He is plus plus."

Speaking about how Kim bonded with Orry, the actress shared, "He and I tied up very organically, and decided that we would work together."

To those unaware, Kim Sharma is currently the Vice President of Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). She has been given due credit for managing the task of building Orry's image and making it reach such stupendous heights.

Kim concluded by saying that she has never revealed more than required about Orry. The objective was to look at people on digital platforms and see their capability so as to enhance their presence online.

She also said that while working with Orry, her sole purpose was to look at the longevity of his fame and not something that would dissipate overnight.