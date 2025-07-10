The One Where Orry Dresses As Labubu With Khushi Kapoor And Boney Kapoor, See LOL Video

The internet's latest obsession with Labubu dolls has reached Bollywood's doorstep. Recently, Khushi Kapoor and Orry jumped on the bandwagon, showcasing their playful sides in a LOL video. Khushi's father and producer Boney Kapoor also made a cameo.

Orry shared the video of their shenanigans on Instagram. The clip opens with Khushi Kapoor flaunting her Labubu doll to Boney Kapoor. She says, "Papa, look at my Labubu". To which, Boney replies, "That's super cool, Khushi. Look at mine." As the camera moves downwards, we see Orry dressed up as a giant Labubu doll. He is sitting on the floor with an awkward smile on his face.

The side note read, "Labuwho??" followed by a bunny and a monster emoji. Take a look:

Reacting to the post, Ananya Panday wrote, "Now I know why they're saying labubus are haunted." Bhumi Pednekar said, "Besttttttt," while Mouni Roy penned, "Hahahaha". Rapper Badshah dropped a comment, writing, "No way."

For the unversed, Labubu dolls are a series of collectable plush toys created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. Part of Lung's The Monsters book series, these dolls feature a unique blend of cuteness and creepiness.

They have wide eyes, pointed ears, and nine sharp teeth that form a creepy smile. They come in various sizes, colours, shapes, and styles, ranging from tiny figurines to larger plush versions. Labubu dolls are a product of Pop Mart, a leading name in the world of collectable vinyl figures. They are designed to be both kind-hearted and mischievous.

Labubu dolls were initially pretty accessible in terms of prices, ranging from under $25 (Rs 2140.66) to $100 (Rs 8562.64). However, rare versions of these dolls can fetch high prices. Recently, a life-size, four-foot-tall doll was sold for over $150,000 (Rs 1,28,43,961.29).