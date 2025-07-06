Here's Why Labubu Dolls Are Being Linked To Mesopotamian Demon 'Pazuzu'

Labubu dolls have taken over the world, with celebrities including Rihanna, Cher and Kim Kardashian adorning them on handbags. The same dolls are now being linked to Pazuzu, a Mesopotamian demon, with conspiracy theories claiming that the dolls carry "demonic energy".

Labubu dolls are unique. They look like rabbits, have toothy grins and have wide eyes. Inspired by Nordic folklore and mythology, Labubu was created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. It is made by Beijing-based toy brand Pop Mart.

The dolls became a subject of controversy on social media when TikTok users started comparing Labubu to Pazuzu after a now-deleted video showed the doll alongside an AI-generated image of the demon. Some claimed the doll's design and "vibes" were similar to Pazuzu.

What's Pazuzu?

Pazuzu is a demon from ancient Mesopotamian mythology, often depicted with a lion-like face, bird talons, wings and a serpent. Despite its fearsome appearance, Pazuzu was sometimes invoked as a protector against other evils.

Meanwhile, some Christian TikTok users have warned against owning Labubu dolls, claiming they're demonic or cursed. However, others have pushed back and slammed the panic.

"There's a verse that says Satan disguises himself as an angel of light," one user even posted, referring to 2 Corinthians 11:14.

The company behind Labubu hasn't publicly addressed the claims but did post a mock "recall notice" on April Fools' Day, joking about supernatural activity surrounding the dolls.

The link between Labubu and Pazuzu seems to be based on speculation and misinformation, with no concrete evidence to support the claims of demonic connections.

Global craze for Labubus

The Labubus dolls have become so popular that people are going to desperate lengths to acquire their own Labubu. In May, a London branch of Pop Mart suspended in-store sales of the toys, fearing violence from would-be buyers who failed to get their hands on the limited-edition Labubus.

According to Singaporean online media outlet AsiaOne, CCTV footage captured a family stealing Labubu dolls from a claw machine in Singapore.

Also, burglars broke into a store in California and took several Labubu dolls along with electronics and other valuables, ABC reported.