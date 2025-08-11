Chinese Boy's Meltdown Over Labubu Frenzy Causes $56,000 In Damages

A boy in China threw a tantrum when denied a rare Labubu toy, resulting in significant damage to property worth $56,000, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The child smashed a glass ceiling and a crystal chandelier at the home of an influencer.

Labubu, a popular plush toy created by artist Kasing Lung, is known for its distinctive design and high collectable value. Some rare Labubu dolls have even sold for as much as $172,000 at auctions. Many celebrities, including Rihanna, Cher and Kim Kardashian, have adorned the unique dolls on handbags.

According to the report, the child's parents offered just $2,800 in compensation. They said that they were too poor to pay.

The incident was captured and shared by the Chinese influencer, known online as "Little Azheng" or "Tail Brother".

The content creator highlighted the child's destructive behaviour and the substantial cost of the damages when a relative had visited his home. The child threw a tantrum when he noticed the doll with expensive jewellery. He asked his parents to buy it for him.

When the parents said no, he hurled a remote-control device into the air, breaking the mirror-glass ceiling of the living room. As per the report, it was valued at $14,000. An Italian crystal chandelier, estimated to be worth 300,000 yuan, was also damaged.

As quoted in the report, the influencer said, "The repair work for the ceiling alone requires removing and replacing all the remaining glass panels."

The Labubu phenomenon has reached new heights in China, with some rare dolls selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The craze has led to concerns, with regulators in Beijing even warning banks against using Labubu dolls as incentives for customers.

Labubu's popularity can be attributed to its unique design, successful marketing and celebrity endorsements.