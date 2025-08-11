'Viking Diet' Making A Comeback: Here's All You Need To Know About This Trend

The Vikings, a seafaring Scandinavian people from the late 8th to the mid-11th centuries, had a well-balanced diet. The diet is making a comeback as more people focus on whole, locally sourced foods. The Scandinavian people are from what is now Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. They raided, traded, explored and settled in many parts of Europe and beyond.

What is 'Vikings Diet'?

The 'Vikings Diet', which is sometimes called the 'Nordic diet', consists of food items based on the geographical location, social status and the season.

Fish was a staple in coastal areas, with Vikings consuming fish like cod, herring and eel. They also ate seafood like mussels and oysters.

They also grew and consumed grains like barley, oats and rye, which they used to make bread, porridge and beer.

They ate fruits like berries, apples, and plums, as well as vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and onions. Vikings consumed dairy products like milk, cheese and butter from cows, goats, and sheep.

To preserve food, Vikings used methods like smoking, salting, and fermenting.

While speaking to Fox News Digital, registered dietitian and food blogger Lauren Harris-Pincus discussed the Vikings diet, its benefits and side effects.

Harris-Pincus said that the Vikings were "limited to the foods available to them at the time". "Their diet focused on clean, sustainable foods, which is why we are discussing its health benefits today."

She stated that the Viking diet is quite similar to the wellness plan that people now have.

The expert said that fibre-rich carbs like fruit, veggies, legumes, nuts and whole grains "support gut health and help to prevent lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers."

What are the downsides?

The Viking diet could have some nutritional downsides as well. "This diet contains a significant amount of meat and animal fat compared to the Mediterranean diet," Harris-Pincus said.

"While the high fat content helped Vikings survive cold winters, the excessive amount of saturated fat is a cardiovascular risk."

She also suggested that if someone wants to follow the Viking diet, they can remove the mead while sticking to healthier habits.