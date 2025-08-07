From "Reposts" To "Map": Instagram Rolls Out New Features To Enhance User Experience

Instagram has launched new features to improve users' experience and help them connect better on the social media platform. In a blog post dated August 6, 2025, Meta noted that the company has launched several new ways to help users better connect with friends. According to Meta, users can now use options like Reposts, the Map and the Friends tab in Reels, which would make it easier for friends to stay in touch.

Repost Your Favourite Reels and Posts

The repost feature would allow users to easily share others' content with their own followers and friends. It would be easier to share interests with friends.

"Reposts will be recommended to your friends' and followers' feeds, and they'll also be in a separate tab on your profile, so you can always go back to revisit your reposts," Meta said.

According to Meta, Reposts are credited to the original poster. The creator would get a boost, for example, if their content is reposted by someone else, it may be recommended to that person's followers, even if those people don't follow the creator. The creators will not get an opportunity to reach even more people.

Usage of the Instagram Map

A location-sharing map feature has been added, similar to Snapchat's map feature, enabling users to explore locations and see where their friends are posting from.

"You can opt in to sharing your last active location with friends you choose, and you can turn it off anytime. You can also open the map to see content your friends and favourite creators are posting from interesting or fun locations. No matter how you use the map, you and your friends have a new, lightweight way to connect with each other," Meta said.

What Can Be Done With Friends Tab

A new Friends tab in the Reels section allows users to view videos their friends have interacted with, promoting social connectivity and engagement.

"We're introducing Friends, a new tab in Reels where you can see public content your friends have interacted with, or recommendations from Blends you've started, and easily start conversations about them. Friends will help you see which reels the people you care about most are creating and engaging with. We started rolling Friends out earlier this year, and are now excited to launch it globally," Meta said.

In order to access the Friends tab, tap the "Friends" tab at the top of Reels. To return to your usual Reels feed, tap the "Reels" tab.

List of Some Other Recent Changes:

Edits App: Instagram's video editing app, Edits, offers advanced features like teleprompters, voiceovers, and collaborative editing.

AI-Generated Content: Instagram is testing AI-generated profiles, stickers, and images, providing users with more creative options.

Enhanced Messaging: New DM features include customisable chat themes, message effects, vanish mode, and the ability to schedule direct messages.

Content Creation: Users can now add text overlays, stickers, and custom fonts to their posts, enhancing content creation capabilities.

Profile: Earlier this year, Instagram introduced a rectangular profile grid and updated profile layouts, providing a fresh and streamlined look.

Reels Updates: Reels can now be up to 20 minutes long, and users can link Reels together, which can improve storytelling and content creation capabilities.