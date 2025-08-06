Doctors Reveal How Mobile Phones, Laptops Affect Fertility In Men And Women

Several reports have claimed that mobile phones and laptops may impact fertility in both men and women, although the evidence is not yet conclusive, experts still urge people to take precautions. "The ovaries are temperature sensitive; they like it cool. Heat from laptops or radiation from mobiles may lower the air quality or disturb your hormones over time. You may not feel it today, but your future self might," Dr Kalyani Shrimali, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Indore, told NDTV.

"Laptops placed directly on the lap generate heat and thermal stress in the pelvic region, which can negatively impact ovarian function."

Dr Bhavana Girish, IVF Specialist at Motherhood Fertility & IVF Banashankari, Bangalore, told NDTV that radiation exposure from Wi-Fi and radiation signals might cause ovarian damage, which would lead to poor egg quality, lower AMH levels and lower egg counts.

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic Might Have Aged Brain Faster, Even In People Not Infected, Study Finds

How Fertility Is Affected In Males

Using laptops on your lap can increase scrotal temperature, and studies have shown that it can rise by 1 degree C to 5.1 degrees C when using a laptop. Meanwhile, exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation (RF-EMR) from mobile phones may reduce sperm quality, count and motility.

"While the impact of the radiation among the general population is still debated, studies suggest that in some men, especially those with certain genetic traits or existing vulnerabilities, this exposure of low-level electromagnetic radiation may contribute to reduced sperm quality and increased DNA fragmentation," Dr Nidhi Tripathi, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Noida told NDTV.

"There are also multiple aspects of indirect impact that need to be considered," Dr Tripathi said, adding that overuse of smartphones is linked to poor sleep, which in turn alters melatonin levels.

Melatonin plays a vital role in protecting sperm from oxidative stress and supporting overall sperm health. Sedentary behaviour and digital burnout also affect hormonal balance and testicular function over time.

Also Read | From Diet To Vaccine: Doctor Discusses 6 Ways To Prevent Majority Of Cancers

How Fertility Is Affected In Females

When it comes to female fertility, exposure to EMR from mobile phones and laptops may affect ovarian function, hormone regulation and egg quality. Several studies have also linked EMR exposure to disrupted menstrual cycles.

"Ovarian follicles are heat sensitive and repeated exposure to elevated temperatures may reduce the ovarian reserve or disrupt your folliculogenesis, ultimately leading to lowering of your reserve or low AMH," Dr Shrimali said.

The blue light from screens can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to hormonal imbalances that may affect fertility. Dr Shrimali also said that constant screen time affects sleep, weight, and leads to stress, all of which affect your ability to conceive.

What Are The Preventive Measures

The doctors have suggested that people use a laptop on a table and keep their mobile phones in bags. "Some of the ways which we can reduce the effect of laptops and mobiles on fertility is by limiting their usage as much as possible, avoiding the usage of laptops, either using a desktop or keeping the laptop on a desk, avoiding mobiles or laptops at least two hours before sleeping to avoid the disruption of your sleep cycle and avoiding keeping your mobiles in your pocket all the time," Dr Girish said.