Microplastics Detected In Human Ovaries: A New Challenge For Fertility?

For the first time, microplastics have been detected in human ovarian follicular fluid, raising concerns about the possible effects of tiny plastic particles on female fertility.

The study published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety examined follicular fluids of 18 women undergoing assisted reproductive treatment at a fertility clinic in Salerno, Italy, and detected microplastics in 14 of them.

Follicular fluid is a dynamic biological fluid that surrounds and nourishes the egg. It provides essential nutrients and biochemical signals for developing eggs. "Contaminating that process with bits of plastic quite likely has implications for fertility, hormonal balance and overall reproductive health," the study mentions.

The finding draws attention towards the impact of microplastics on fertility and overall reproductive health.

"This discovery should serve as an important warning signal about the invasiveness of these emerging contaminants in the female reproductive system," the study states.

Microplastics are widespread in the environment, contaminating water bodies, food supplies, and even the air we breathe. Research suggests that microplastics can carry toxic chemicals like Pfas, bisphenol and phthalates, heavy metals, and harmful pathogens, potentially posing health risks. They contain any number of 16,000 plastic chemicals. Due to their small size, microplastics can easily enter the human body through ingestion, inhalation or skin contact.

How to minimise microplastic exposure

Plastic is widely used in the kitchen in packaging, storing and utensils. The study specifically focuses on reducing the use of plastic in the kitchen and eating an organic diet to reduce the level of microplastics in the body.

Experts also advise that people avoid heating plastic or putting hot food and liquid in plastic. Plastic utensils that briefly come into contact with hot pans can also leach chemicals; wood and stainless steel alternatives are less harmful.

Avoid using single-use plastic items like straws, cutlery and grocery bags which can contribute significantly to microplastic pollution.

Luigi Montano, the lead author of the study, previously detected microplastics in human urine and semen and examined the impacts on fertility. He revealed that microplastics could impact sperm count and lead to a drop in overall sperm quality.

"We have proven this decline, especially in areas where pollution is bad. Though men are more susceptible to the substance's toxic effects, women are also possibly impacted," Montano said.

