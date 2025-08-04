Shopping Bills, Receipts Have Toxic Chemicals That Can Get Absorbed In Skin

Shopping bills, restaurant receipts, and ATM slips might contain highly toxic chemical, Bisphenol S (BPS), that can get absorbed into skin within seconds. BPS is a hormone-disrupting chemical that mimics estrogen and can disrupt normal functions of the body, including metabolism, growth and development. It's a lesser-known cousin to Bisphenol A (BPA). BPS has been linked to hormone disruption, cognitive damage, decreased sperm count, breast cancer and other health issues.

Social media platforms, such as Instagram, TikTok and X, are overflowing with viral claims that thermal paper receipts are linked to health issues. According to a study, these claims could be true.

The study published in 2021 found that exposure to bisphenol A (BPA) is considered to be associated with the increased incidence of breast cancer. Notably, the chemicals are added as a coating to thermal paper to help ink develop.

Recently, the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) sent violation notices to about 50 major retailers in the United States. The non-profit group alerted the companies, including Burger King, Chanel, and Dollar General, about the high limits for BPS.

Touching a receipt with BPS for a few seconds might result in exposure above the safe harbour level, requiring a clear warning to those companies who use it. The issue has made store workers and frequent receipt handlers at higher risk.

Researcher Dr Leonardo Trasande, a professor of paediatrics and environmental health researcher at NYU Langone, recently told Business Insider that harmful chemicals sneak into our lives from unexpected places. "We don't think of thermal paper receipts as plastic, but that shiny coating is a polymer on top."

Bisphenol is a class of chemicals used in a wide range of consumer products, including food packaging, fabrics, toys and cookware. Many companies have ditched BPA's use, replacing it with BPA-free material. However, recent research has found that BPS, which is often used as an alternative to BPA, is also toxic.

How to mitigate the problem?

Experts have urged to decline printed receipts when possible or opt for digital receipts. The store workers should wear gloves when handling receipts, or avoid using alcohol-based hand cleaners before handling receipts. And also, advocate for safer alternatives and support companies that use BPS-free receipt paper.