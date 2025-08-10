Gossip Might Be Secret Ingredient For Romance, Bring Couples Closer, Study Finds

A new study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships revealed that gossip might be the secret ingredient for romance in relationships between couples and their overall well-being. The study is the first to examine how gossip can improve well-being within romantic partnerships.

Gossip isn't just about spreading rumours or negativity; it can also be a way to build intimacy and trust with your partner.

Sharing small tidbits about others can contribute to happiness among romantic partners, leading to deeper connections and bonding. The couples who gossip together are happier and more connected than those who don't, the study found.

"Whether or not we want to admit it, everyone gossips," Chandler Spahr, first author of the study, as quoted by phys.org. "Gossip is ubiquitous."

Offline romance and in-person interactions also play a significant role in building connections.

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of California, Riverside, to find the role of gossip in producing positive outcomes in both same-gender and different-gender couples.

A total of 76 people participated. They wore a portable listening device called the Electronically Activated Recorder (or EAR). About 14 per cent of their daily conversation was recorded and analysed.

The findings revealed that the participants who spent about 38 minutes per day gossiping, with about 29 of those minutes gossiping with their romantic partners.

The study also noted that woman-woman couples produced the greatest amount of gossip.

"Negatively gossiping with one's romantic partner on the way home from a party could signal that the couple's bond is stronger than with their friends at the party, while positively gossiping could prolong the fun experiences," the study authors wrote.

"It may reinforce the perception that partners are 'on the same team,' enhancing feelings of connectedness, trust, and other positive relationship qualities, as well as contributing to overall well-being."

As per the study, the gossip may help in establishing and expectations and behaviours for a good relationship. It can function as a "social regulation tool".