Toxic Chemical Found In Fake Labubu Dolls In Sweden, Steps To Verify Yours

Counterfeit Labubu dolls being sold in Sweden have been found to contain dangerously high levels of the plastic-softening chemical DEPH, according to the Swedish Chemicals Agency.

Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthlate (DEPH) is a chemical added to plastics to make them more flexible. It is a colorless liquid with almost no odour. Studies suggest this chemical can leach from plastic products. Health concerns regarding its potential toxicity, including effects on the reproductive, renal, and nervous systems have been raised by multiple health institutes.

Swedish Customs have seized around 5,300 fake dolls and issued a warning about their potential health risks.

Adorned by many celebrities including Rihanna, Cher and Kim Kardashian, Labubu dolls became quite a sensation overnight which led to a large influx of cheap pirated copies around the globe.

The popular plush toy created by artist Kasing Lung, is known for its distinctive design and high collectable value.

Pop Mart sells Labubus for Rs 1,744 ($20) to Rs 3,488 ($40) in "blind boxes" which means buyers do not know which one they will get until they open it.

The popularity of the doll has made creator Pop Mart CEO, Wang Ning, the 10th richest man in China and the youngest member of the country's wealthiest, which includes TikTok founder Zhang Yiming, CEO of Xiaomi Lei Jun and founder of Nongfu Spring, Zhong Shansha.

How To Tell If Your Labubu Doll is Real

Tooth Count: A real Labubu has exactly nine teeth.

Face Colour: Genuine dolls have a peach-pink hue and a matte finish. Fakes are often shinier or paler.

Packaging: Real Labubus come in matte blind boxes with an official QR code. Counterfeits may have glossy boxes or blurred printing.

Foot Seal: Authentic toys feature a seal on the right foot that glows under UV light, a security detail that fake dolls lack.

Accessories And Stitching: The real deal has clean lines and quality fabric. Accessories that come with fake dolls can look rushed or poorly stitched.