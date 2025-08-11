Decoding Instagram's New Map Feature: Here's How Real-Time Location Sharing Works

Instagram's new map feature has sparked privacy concerns as it allows users to share their real-time location with selected friends and view location-tagged content from friends and creators. The Map was among the features that Meta recently rolled out to help users better connect with friends on the platform.

In a blog post, Meta said that users can opt in to sharing their last active location with friends they choose. It can be turned off anytime.

"You can also open the map to see content your friends and favorite creators are posting from interesting or fun locations," said Meta.

"No matter how you use the map, you and your friends have a new, lightweight way to connect with each other."

Any content with a location tagged can show up on the map, including reels, posts and stories from people you follow. It will be available for 24 hours after it's posted.

Meta said that location sharing is off unless the users opt in, and in case they do, they will have the control to customise the experience.

Here are the Key points noted by Meta:

Meta said that users can choose with whom they share their location: friends (followers you follow back), Close Friends, Only selected friends, or no one.

The users can decide against sharing their location in specific places or with specific people.

The location will be updated whenever the users open the app or return to the app if it's been running in the background.

The parents with supervision set up for teenagers have control over the location-sharing experience on the map. They will receive a notification if their teen starts sharing their location.

"Regardless of whether you choose to share your location, you can use the map to explore location-based content," said Meta.

How to Use the Map Feature: