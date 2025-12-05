"India Has Best Surprises": Foreigner Shares Viral Video Of Calf In Auto

A video posted by a tourist Pablo Garcia has gone viral on Instagram after capturing an unusual but uniquely Indian moment on a busy road in Bengaluru. The clip shows a calf calmly standing inside an auto rickshaw, seemingly like a regular passenger, as another auto moves alongside.

Garcia, riding in a nearby auto, filmed the sight and captioned it: "India has the best surprises." The light-hearted video quickly gained traction on social media, with over 40,000 views and hundreds of amused reactions.

Watch the video here:

The video left many social media users amused, with several calling the moment "classic Bengaluru," a reflection of the city's quirky and unpredictable everyday charm.

People appreciated how such unusual yet amusing incidents are a natural part of life in India, where the unexpected often blends seamlessly with the ordinary.

Some users also shared similar experiences from their travels across the country. One user joked, "The cow asked them to drop her to a new place," while another wrote, "Well, can't comment on this... but welcome to India, my brother!" The lighthearted reactions show how such spontaneous moments continue to surprise and delight both locals and visitors, adding to India's reputation for vibrant, unpredictable street life.