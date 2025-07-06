From Micromanager To Favoritist: Ghazal Alagh Lists 8 Types Of Bosses That Make Top Employees Quit

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently shared on LinkedIn that employee attrition is often more closely tied to daily interactions with managers rather than company policies. In a long LinkedIn post, Ms Alagh highlighted that talented individuals rarely quit due to the work itself or the company's mission. Instead, it's the everyday experience with their managers that plays a significant role in determining whether they choose to stay, grow, or leave the organisation.

"Across industries and organizations, this statement is one of the most-quoted truths in leadership and for a good reason. A great talent rarely quits because of work or the company's mission. More often, it's the day-to-day experience with their managers that shapes whether people stay, grow, or walk away," the post read.

See the post here:

Based on her experience, she also listed eight types of managers that high performers often struggle to work with.

The Micromanager: Oversees every small detail, leaving no space for trust or autonomy. The Credit Taker: Quick to celebrate wins, slow to share recognition. The Ghost: Hard to reach, offers little support or feedback. The Volcano: Temperamental, making consistency impossible for teams. The Information Hoarder: Keeps knowledge closed off, stalling team growth. The Never-Satisfied: Raises the bar constantly, rarely acknowledges progress. The Favoritist: Focuses energy on a select few, often sidelining others. The Risk-Free Boss: Shies away from innovation, limiting new ideas and growth.

She further emphasised that to build a strong culture and retain talent, organisations need to look beyond perks and policies. "True retention is built on trust, respect, and everyday leadership moments," she wrote.

Ms Alagh's post resonated with many LinkedIn users, who shared personal anecdotes that mirrored her insights. One user recounted their own experience with a toxic manager, noting how it eroded their confidence over time and emphasising the need for organisations to stop tolerating poor behaviour disguised as "tough leadership."

Another commented, "The “Risk-Free Boss” and “Never-Satisfied” types often go unnoticed but silently drain innovation and morale. Retention isn't about perks it's about everyday leadership. This post is a must-read for every founder and manager."

A third said, "So true, most people don't wake up hating the work, they just get worn down by the way they're managed." A fourth added, "This is absolutely perfect! As employees, more than the freebies, we look for empathy, appreciation, learning and a sense of belonging. If neither exists, then that's the time to look for better opportunities."