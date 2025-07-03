Amid 'Korean Botox' Buzz On Social Media, Experts Tell NDTV What Not To Do

Innotox, colloquially known as "Korean Botox," is a type A botulinum toxin product, used for cosmetic procedures to reduce wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of ageing. Developed by the South Korean company Medytox, Innotox has gone viral on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok because of its alleged convenience and has influenced millions worldwide.

What is Innotox?

"It is gaining traction due to its pre-diluted, ready-to-use liquid formulation," Dr Jisha Pillai, Dermatologist, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, told NDTV. Innotox temporarily blocks nerve signals to targeted facial muscles, preventing them from contracting and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The treatment involves small injections into the target areas of the face.

Shefali Jariwala's death

Indian actor Shefali Jariwala's sudden death has stirred a debate on the use of such medications, especially in the absence of a professional. The anti-ageing and skin-lightening pills also come in vials and are injected directly into the skin, but users often do it unsupervised. Reports claimed that Jariwala consumed her anti-ageing drugs during fasting, which led to a drop in her blood pressure, causing her death.

Unsupervised cosmetic procedures

Although, Dr Pillai called it is "inappropriate" and "irresponsible" to link individual's death to cosmetic procedures without any confirmed medical evidence, she said the rise of K-beauty and injectable trends globally has inadvertently led to "increased misuse" of aesthetic treatments to promote "unrealistic expectations" without proper medical guidance.

The usage of unregulated products and non-medical or unlicensed clinical injectors can pose serious health risks. "While botulinum toxin can be safe, it must only be administered by trained and board-certified professionals in clinical settings," Dr Pillai said. "Its misuse in non-clinical environments can lead to complications such as ptosis, asymmetry, muscle weakness, or long-standing nerve damage."

What are the DOs and DONTs?

Pre-Procedure Consultation: Discuss your medical history, allergies, medications, and treatment goals with a board-certified specialist.

Medication Disclosure: Inform your doctor about all medications and supplements you're taking, especially blood thinners.

Approved Vials: Ensure the use of FDA or CDSCO-approved vials stored under proper cold-chain conditions.

Post-Injection Care: Avoid alcohol as it can increase bruising and swelling. Also, avoid heavy exercise and massaging or rubbing.

Qualified Practitioner: Ensure the procedure is performed by a board-certified medical expert in a sterile environment.

Verify Credentials: Check the practitioner's medical board certification and professional affiliations.

Avoid Non-Medical Settings: Never get injections in salons or from unqualified individuals.

Informed Consent: Ensure you provide proper consent and understand the risks and benefits of the procedure.

"Not all trending skincare is safe skincare. Trends don't diagnose your medical/skin condition. Always choose evidence and scientific research-based care over viral trends/hype," Dr Pillai concluded.

"Beauty is not just about how we look"

Dr Sundeep Kochar, life coach and TEDx alumnus, told NDTV that true beauty is not just about how we look, but how we feel and what we radiate from within. In a time when outer appearance often takes centre stage, his message brings our focus back to what truly matters-inner peace, positive energy, and self-care. "While injections and beauty treatments may offer quick fixes, they can never replace the natural glow that comes from a calm mind, a kind heart, and a balanced lifestyle," Dr Kochar told NDTV.

"When we practice meditation, eat nourishing food, stay in a peaceful environment, and treat others with compassion, we build a powerful and magnetic aura. This is the kind of beauty that lasts and leaves a deeper impact," Dr Kochar said.

Dr Kochar emphasises a few essential DOs and DONTs to help cultivate lasting inner beauty. He advises practising daily meditation, mindful eating with fresh and sattvic food, maintaining a clutter-free environment, and engaging in uplifting conversations.