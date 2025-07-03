Who Is Dr Raj Kanodia? Khloe Kardashian Praises Indian-Origin Plastic Surgeon For Nose Job

Khloe Kardashian, a popular US-based TV personality, mentioned Indian-origin surgeon, Dr Raj Kanodia, as she opened up on surgical and non-surgical procedures she has done to her face. The reality star was responding to a UK-based cosmetic doctor, who did an assessment of her extraordinary sculpted face, recently seen at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice.

London-based Dr Jonny Betteridge, in an Instagram post, decoded how the reality star's face changed in the past 15 years. While commenting on the post, Kardashian called it a "compliment" and said there's nothing she hasn't admitted before. She mentioned all the procedures, including a nose job, where she tagged Dr Kanodia.

"Nose job @drkanodia90210," she noted, further saying, there are "many other things we can do before surgery," but when the time comes, and "if I choose to", she knows "some great doctors".

Who is Dr Raj Kanodia?

Dr Kanodia is also known as "Doc Hollywood", his Instagram page says. As per Lucia Clinic, Dr Kanodia is a leading American Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, specialising in Closed Rhinoplasty and Facial Rejuvenation.

Dr Kanodia has participated in many plastic surgeon and celebrity shows, including Dr 90210 and E!. He has earned the trust of many of Hollywood's most prominent faces. His clientele includes performing artists, politicians, models, business executives, other surgeons, and Royalty.

He performs the best rhinoplasty in the USA, Lucia Clinic claimed, adding that 100% of nose surgeries are done with the scarless rhinoplasty technique, a method that he specialises in.

What is rhinoplasty?

Rhinoplasty, also known as a nose job, is a surgical procedure to reshape or repair the nose. It's performed to improve the appearance of the nose and also to correct breathing difficulties, nasal obstructions, or other respiratory issues. It can be performed using various techniques: