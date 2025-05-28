Khloe Kardashian Serves A Super Bronzed Beauty Moment With A Side Of A High-Ponytail

Advertisement

Reality television star and American business woman, Khloe Kardashian has brought us yet another glam moment that we cannot get enough of. The Kardashians star stayed true to her reputation of keeping her glam on point and dished out a bronzer kissed avatar with a sleek high-ponytail on the side.

Khloe Kardashian was a vision to behold in a bronzed and beautiful beauty in her latest post on Instagram. The mother-of-two channelled her OG Kardashians themed bronzed and contoured look that featured a full coverage foundation layered with a generous wash of bronzer across her face including her cheekbones, nose bridge, jawline forehead to add the right amount of warmth and shadows to her pretty face. This was teamed with a lively pop of pink blush laden on the apples of her cheeks.

Khloe's eyes boasted of a smokey brown eye moment complete with a black winged eyeliner and a falsies laden dramatic eyelash moment. The 40-year-old socialite added the perfect ombre hues to her pout with a chocolate brown lip teamed with a nude lip colour added to its centre to give the right colour and contrast to her pout.

Khloe's tresses game matched steps with beauty look of the day by being styled in a sleek look with out curls around the end of its length. Her locks were then secured into a half-tied high ponytail that was adorned with a faux hair scrunchie that became the crowning glory to her beauty look of the day.

Khloe Kardashian sets beauty goals in a bronzed and beautiful glam avatar.

