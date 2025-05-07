Khloe Kardashian Aces Her Face Card In A Blushed And Barbiecore Glam

Khloe Kardashian proved that she is worthy of the beauty diva throne yet again as she dished out a pretty and perfect pink glam avatar. The Kardashians star looked like a million bucks in her latest glam look that is all things Barbiecore and worthy of taking beauty notes.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Athleisure Season In A White Fabletics Romper And Sneakers

Khloe Kardashian made jaws drop with her latest glam avatar that featured a flawless foundation topped with a generous amount of bronzer to give her a warmed up complexion and chiselled jawline, cheekbones and nose bridge. She topped it with a pair of feathered brows, a wash of shimmery pink eyeshadow on her lids, a black winged eyeliner and falsies laden dramatic lashes that completed her eye glam. She further added a youthful effect to her face with a sweep of pink blush to the highpoints of her cheeks. Last but not the least, she wrapped up the look with a satin textured nude pink lip colour that lent her the perfect Barbiecore pout.

If Khloe's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? The 40-year-old reality television star's shoulder length hair was styled into an air-dried centre parted casually done open look that framed her face just right, and acted as the perfect crowning glory to her look.

Khloe Kardashian's selfie game is strong with her pink perfect glam.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's Aqua Blue Gym Tights And Bralette Set Athleisure Outfit Goals