Khloe Kardashian's Aqua Blue Gym Tights And Bralette Set Athleisure Outfit Goals

Khloe Kardashian is a force to reckon with when it comes to both fitness and fashion. The American socialite and reality television star looked toned up and totally fabulous in her latest closet serving on her Instagram.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Sets Hearts On Fire In A Chic Red Strapless Dress

Khloe Kardashian looked all plump and perfect dressed in a bright aqua hued pair of high waist gym tights that she teamed with a matching sleeveless bralette from her newly launched label, Fabletics. The 40-year-old The Kardashians star accessorized her look with a pair of clear blue heels and diamond studs along with chunky silver ear cuffs.

Khloe's tresses were styled into a short bob with a salon style side parted blow out. Glam wise, she dolled up in a nude glam look with a flawless base, feathered brows, smokey grey eyes, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, a wash of blush and bronzed swept across her cheeks, and a caramel brown hued statement lip colour to tie the look together.

Khloe Kardashian's true blue athleisure ensemble scores gold on the sartorial front.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Christmas Gift To Kris Jenner Is A Rs 3 Lakh Handbag With Their Faces

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)