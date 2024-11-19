Khloe Kardashian Gears Up To Launch Her First Solo Fragrance XO Khloe, Priced At Rs 4,500 Upward

Khloe Kardashian has been creating a buzz amidst the people of the internet. This time, her fragrance business is all set to take centre-stage with the global launch of her new perfume, XO Khloe. The release of this fragrance will be Khloe's first solo venture in the perfumery market within the luxury space. This new offering by Khloe will be approximately priced between $58 to 78 USD, which is approximately Rs 4,900 to Rs 6,600.

Khloe Kardashian's maiden solo fragrance venture, XO Khloe will be launched in partnership with LUXE Brands. This fragrance will initially be available across Harrods stores in the United Kingdom from November 25, 2024; and then at Ulta Beauty stores in the United States from December 1, 2024. Priced between Rs 4,900 to Rs 6,600, this fragrance will compete with other brands in the luxury segment.

This fragrance launch by Khloe isn't an overnight project and has been in the making for years. XO Khloe opens with fresh top notes of crystallized rose petals, lavender and sage blossoms. To this are its heart notes of orange blossom water, praline and juicy peach. It dries down with base notes of tonka bean, soft wood and sexy musk.

Khloe Kardashian has not ventured on this fragrance launch journey alone as she has collaborated with Firmenich perfumers Alberto Morillas and Clement Gavarry for the signature floral scent that is set to become every lady's perfume wardrobe staple.

Khloe Kardashian's new fragrance XO Khloe's launch is sure to spread a blossom breeze across the beauty-verse.

